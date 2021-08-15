Local Cremation Society Changes Name, Offerings and Cost to Reflect Missoulians’ Needs and Wishes

With cremation rates on the rise, Montanans are searching for cremation solutions that offer more for less. Just Cremation Montana, located in Missoula, MT, is an affordable, dignified cremation provider that has a long history of serving Missoula and the surrounding area.
Previously known as Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies, Just Cremation Montana has recently rebranded to better reflect the focus of their business. In addition, they now offer even more affordable cremation package options. With an understanding that Missoula County does not provide county assistance or welfare funds for those without the means to pay, pricing has been adjusted to meet the needs of the community they serve.
“We’re here to support families during one of the hardest times in their lives, and we know our community has a need for simple cremation options,” says Tyson Moore, Funeral Director and Manager at Just Cremation Montana. “No matter what you choose for yourself or your loved one, our main priority is serving you with the highest level of respect and compassion.”
Locally owned and operated, Just Cremation Montana is built on a 50-year history of funeral service. They are located conveniently off of Reserve Street and Spurgin Road in Missoula. Owner Rick Evans has been a part of the Missoula community for over 40 years, partnering with Tom Vertin in 2000. “Being a part of this community, serving families from all walks of life, and building relationships with local organizations are very important priorities to us,” says Evans. “We’ve been honored to work alongside some amazing people to support the fundraising efforts for many great causes in Missoula.”
One of the things that sets Just Cremation Montana apart is their local crematory. Mark Erickson, Funeral Director and cremation expert, says, “Your loved one stays with us right here in Missoula and never leaves our care. This gives families great peace of mind.” Utilizing a local crematory also offers families the important opportunity to be a part of the cremation process, providing a chance to say goodbye and experience a sense of healing.
The licensed, professional staff at Just Cremation Montana are always available to assist families. As trusted members of the community, they are deeply invested in providing the very best care to all who call on them, any time day or night. Families can take comfort in knowing there are local funeral directors in Missoula to assist them at their time of need. They also offer seamless video conferencing for those who prefer to make arrangements from home or from a distance and have introduced an online arrangement portal for those who prefer to make arrangements and payments online. And when it comes to service options, Just Cremation Montana offers many unique ways to pay tribute to and memorialize the life of your loved one.
“We just want families to know that we are truly here for them, that a simple, affordable cremation should still come with local, personal service,” says Evans. “We are committed to our communities and honored to care for your loved ones.”