Technology and tradition meet with local cremation service offering online arrangements

Moore comments, “while we are adding a simplified approach, families will continue to have personal interaction with our caring staff. Our licensed funeral directors reach out to all families on the phone regardless of how the arrangement will be made. Families need to know their loved is safe and being well cared for. Online arrangements are a tool offering value and convenience for families but cannot replace personal care and interaction.” Just Cremation Montana currently offers individuals the ability to complete arrangements online only for those needing assistance at the time of death. Those wanting to plan for the future can begin the process online and finish with the caring team at Just Cremation Montana.

Owner, Rick Evans, has been part of the Missoula community for over 40 years. “We have helped many individuals, wanting to make sure their family or friends aren't burdened with making decisions at the time of their death, by planning ahead for that time. Folks can have everything in place, all decisions made and services paid for,” says Evans. “What a gift you can give, to have everything ready for that difficult time of need.”